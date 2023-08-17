Jack Harlow announces a new tour — of his home state

Jack Harlow is going on tour — a very, very limited tour.

The rapper has announced No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, which will see him visiting several cities in his home state of Kentucky. The six-city tour starts November 24 in Owensboro and wraps up in Lexington on December 3.

The tour is an expansion of Jack's annual hometown shows, which he's been doing for the past two years.

Fans can register now through midnight August 30 at Ticketmaster.com/JackHarlow for a chance to randomly receive a code that will allow them access to the presales, which start on August 22. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale on August 25, starting at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com .

Jack's most recent album, Jackman. — which is his legal first name — was released in April. The cover shows him standing in an alley in his hometown of Louisville.

Here are the dates for No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour:

November 24 – Owensboro, Kentucky; Owensboro Sports Center

November 25 – Pikeville, Kentucky; Appalachian Wireless Arena

November 26 – Covington, Kentucky; Truist Arena

December 1 – Murray, Kentucky; CFSB Center

December 2 – Bowling Green, Kentucky; E.A. Diddle Arena

December 3 – Lexington, Kentucky; Rupp Arena

