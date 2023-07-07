Jacquees previews two new music videos for songs off 'Sincerely For You'

Jacquees should soon drop music videos for a couple of the songs from his Sincerely For You album.

For now, the self-proclaimed King of R&B shared two short clips and solicited feedback from his fans about which to release first.

"1 or 2...," he wrote on Instagram alongside teasers for "The Mud" with 21 Savage and "Be With You" featuring Tory Lanez.

In support of Jacquees, the Cash Money Records official IG page reposted the "Be With You" sneak peek on their Story, a few days after sharing news of his Sincerely For You International Tour.

"#TeamJacquees Get your tickets now for the #SincerelyForYou International Tour," Jacquees said in his announcement on June 24. "i can't wait to see all my fans! Love y'all!"

The Sincerely For You tour stops include Amsterdam, Paris and Manchester, with more dates to be announced.

