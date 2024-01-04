Jacquees teases new music: "Y'all ready for a new album?"

Jacquees, the Georgia born, self-proclaimed "King of R&B," says he's got new music on the way.

He shared the update in a post on Instagram, writing in a caption that accompanied a preview of an unreleased song, "Y'all ready for a new album?"

The "Come Thru" singer hinted at a project titled Mood 2, which appears to be the sequel to his 2016 mixtape, Mood. 

If Mood 2 arrives, it'll follow Jacquees' latest album, Sincerely For You, released in December 2022 with appearances by FutureSummer WalkerTory Lanez and more.

The new project will also top off the singer's Sincerely For You Tour, on which he traveled to cities around the country performing songs from his third album.

