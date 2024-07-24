Janelle Monáe nurtures next generation of filmmakers

Janelle Monáe, her Fem The Future nonprofit and Made In Her Image have come together to help a group of aspiring filmmakers. Twenty-five young women, girls of color and genderqueer individuals who previously attended courses, workshops and mentorship programs via the Open Lens Film Lab will premiere their short films in August. Topics range from gender identity to self-confidence.

“Looking ahead in our industry, Made In Her Image and similar organizations are crucial to its growth. The students and their films exemplify deep creativity and steadfast dedication, nurtured through the Open Lens Lab. This spirit has been at the core of Fem The Future since its inception,” said Monáe. “Supporting MIHI aligns with Fem The Future’s commitment to uplift and amplify marginalized voices in the creative industry while planting essential seeds for new horizons in filmmaking. We’re honored to support MIHI’s Open Lens Film Labs.”

"Fem The Future's support will allow Made In Her Image to not only amplify the work of these young filmmakers but to also sustain our ongoing mission," added Malakai, the founder of Made In Her Image. "We're creating a platform to engage, empower, and mentor future artists and filmmakers to elevate their work through their own perspectives."

