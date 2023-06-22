Janet Jackson says Together Again trek "is the most fun I’ve had on any tour since my first"

Janet Jackson wrapped up her Together Again Tour June 21. Reflecting on the trek, she said on Instagram it was "the most fun I've had on any tour since my first."

Janet attributed the fun experience to her team, and their hard work and dedication. "I am incredibly grateful," she wrote, wishing them "so much happiness & success on the road ahead of [them]."

She also dedicated a post to her fans "who came out to see our show."

"None of this would be possible without your support," Janet wrote. "I love you dearly and can't wait until the next time we're together again God willing."

The Together Again trek kicked off in April in celebration of Janet's 50th anniversary in entertainment, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope and the 30th anniversary of janet's release. Ludacris joined Janet on the outing as a special guest.

“Luda, thank you so much for joining me on this special tour," Janet captioned an Instagram post. "You are such an incredible talent and I’m so honored to share the stage with you every night. I am always so excited to see what you do next and wish you the best with EVERYTHING! Have a great show tonight! Love & light, J.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.