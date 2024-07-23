Jay-Z's 40/40 to be recreated for Fanatics Fest NYC

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club is coming back for a short time thanks to Fanatics Fest NYC, the first event uniting sports fans and card collectors for a good time in the city.

It will be reimagined at the Javits Center from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, with decor including framed autographed jerseys and memorabilia, stadium seating and chandeliers, per Billboard. It will only be open to VIP Fanatics Sportsbook customers, celebrities and athletes, including Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Spike Lee and even Travis Scott.

Tickets are still are currently on sale.

As for the real return of the 40/40 in Flatiron, which shut down in August, it's relocating to a new location in 2025.

