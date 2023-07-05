Jay-Z's mom Gloria Carter ties the knot

Congratulations are in order for Jay-Z's mom Gloria Carter, who married her partner Roxanne Wiltshire this past weekend.

As captured in images by TMZ, the star-studded event saw the likes of A-listers such as Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Robin Roberts, Corey Gamble and of course, Carter's daughter-in-law, Beyoncé.

According to reports, the ceremony took place in the Tribeca section of New York City and wrapped up close to 1 a.m.

In 2018, Jay-Z opened up about his experience learning of his mother's sexuality, on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The Grammy winner said that he had been aware of his mother's sexuality for some time, prior to their discussion about it in 2017.

"Imagine having to live your life for someone else," he told Letterman. "And you think you're protecting your kids. And for my mother to have to live as someone that she wasn't and hide and protect her kids -- and didn't want to embarrass her kids... ya know, for all this time. And for her to sit in front of me and tell me 'I think I love someone.' I mean, I really cried. That's a real story. I cried 'cause I was so happy for her that she was free."

Jay-Z, whose given name is Shawn Carter, first addressed his mother's coming out in his song "Smile" from his 2017 album, 4:44.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.