Jay-Z's Team ROC hires lawyer for wrongfully arrested Wisconsin man

Jay-Z's Team ROC is offering legal assistance to a man who was wrongfully arrested for a hit-and-run accident in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



Billboard reports Team ROC, Roc Nation's philanthropic and social justice division, has hired attorney Alex Spiro to represent Jermelle English Jr. and get all charges dropped in the case.



Mistakenly believing English was involved in a hit-and-run accident, police officers confronted him at an Applebee's on July 20 and pinned him down as he held his 1-year-old child. While police later learned he was not involved, they charged him with disorderly conduct, resisting and obstructing an officer.



"The reckless arrest of Jermelle English Jr. and the careless endangerment of his infant child by the Kenosha Police Department is an absolute travesty," Dania Diaz, Team ROC's managing director, said in a release obtained by Billboard. "The Team ROC team is here to support Jermelle and his family through this traumatic experience, demand justice and hold the Kenosha police officers accountable."

