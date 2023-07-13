Jazmine Sullivan calls Beyoncé "our Michael" Jackson after Renaissance show in Philadelphia

Jazmine Sullivan wants the Beyhive to make sure they show up and show out at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour stops.

The "Girl Like Me" singer attended the Renaissance tour's first U.S. stop in Philadelphia Wednesday night, later writing about how she had the time of her life and ranking Queen Bey among the greatest performers of all time.

"Lissun I almost cried 3, 4 times at the concert," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Bey is really our [Michael Jackson] and I'll never go to her concert and not only be in awe, but act like a [adolescent] 13 year old fan."

She added, "We are celebrating this woman giving us 20+ years of hard work and excellence okkkkkk!!"

From one Grammy winner to another, Sullivan continued praising Beyoncé and called on fans to bring the energy she deserves to her shows.

"Give it to her at the concert cuz she's giving us her all her entire career! We gotta make her feel that s*** at every city."

The Philly native ended her note expressing her gratitude for the singer: "WE LOVE YOU BEY! THANK YOU."

Last year, when Sullivan appeared as one of team John Legend's battle advisors on The Voice, she was asked about her dream duet and named Beyoncé.

"[We have] two very different voices and tones but I think if we came together and did something it would be magic," she said.

Sullivan said she loves Beyoncé "so much" she wouldn't "even care if no one ever heard the song."

"It could just be us," she said. "We could just record the song and nobody could ever hear it, and I wouldn't even say a word."

The next stops on the Renaissance tour include Nashville on July 15, Louisville on July 17 and Minneapolis on July 20.

