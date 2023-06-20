Jazmine Sullivan's headlining set at Juneteenth Festival canceled following alleged stampede

Jazmine Sullivan fans attended the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival Monday with hopes of seeing her headlining set, but were met with the news of its cancellation. The singer updated fans via her Instagram Story, informing those in attendance to make their way home.

“I hope everyone made it home to their loved ones tonight! I’m so disappointed we couldn’t come together and celebrate Juneteenth!" she wrote. "If you’re still at the park, please leave. The show is canceled."

It's unclear why the show was canceled, but fans who attended the show claim a stampede had taken place.

"I didn't even get to see Wale & Jazmine Sullivan b/c somebody decided to start a shootout/fight in Leimert park. I was scared for my life. I had a whole panic attack," wrote one user. "It was beautiful seeing all those black people until those stampedes happened. I stand corrected. There wasn't a shooting but seeing all those people running and kids looking terrified was scary."

"Came all the way to Leimert Park to almost get trampled on and miss out on Jazmine Sullivan...wildddd," another one of Sullivan's fans tweeted. A third claimed that she "messed up my knee" as a result of the stampede.

Jazmine was set to headline the Juneteenth Festival, which also included Wale, Too Short and Alex Vaughn on the lineup.

