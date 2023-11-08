Jeezy says couples therapy couldn't save his marriage to Jeannie Mai: "God has put me in a different path"

When Jeezy sat down with Nia Long for a tell-all conversation on a plethora of personal life and career topics, he opened up about his recent divorce from Jeannie Mai, revealing that the couple tried therapy but it couldn't help save their marriage.

"This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm saddened. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy," Jeezy told Nia, who executed and also participated in the interview.

He added, "God has put me in a different path. And that path is going to entail for me, to take care of myself and to love myself."

While the rapper didn't provide clarity on what went wrong in his two-year union to the TV host, Jeezy agreed that they attempted to address their marital issues and "tried to do the work."

In October, Jeezy discussed the split in his first statement since filing from divorce in September.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," he wrote. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

