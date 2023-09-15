Jekalyn Carr announces first album in four years: "I've grown both musically & spiritually"

Paras Griffin/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

After a four-year hiatus, gospel star Jekalyn Carr returns to music with her new, self-titled album, Jekalyn. 

"Wow, family.. It's been four years since I've recorded an album," she wrote in her Instagram announcement. "I've grown both musically & spiritually. Now, I want to invite you all to hear what God has given me for the world."

The upcoming project, expected out on Friday, October 20, is preceded by "I Believe God," the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart topper released in February this year.

Also taking place on October 20 is the broadcast of the 54th Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, where Carr is currently nominated for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for her Blanca collaboration, "New Day."

Viewers can watch to see if Carr takes home her win at the 2023 Dove Awards, which airs exclusively on TBN and the TBN app at 8 p.m. ET.

