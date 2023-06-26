Jennifer Hudson among those being honored at AAFCA TV Honors

The African American Film Critics Association will hold its fifth annual AAFCA TV Honors in August, and this year they'll be presenting Jennifer Hudson, Marla Gibbs and Delroy Lindo with special awards.

Hudson will be honored with the We See You Award for her "versatility" and "consistent excellence" in music, acting and her new role as host on her self-titled talk show, per The Hollywood Reporter. Gibbs, best known for her roles on 227 and The Jeffersons, will receive the AAFCA's Legend Award, and Lindo, who appeared in Da 5 Bloods and most recently Unprisoned, will take home the Legacy Award.

Created to recognize Black excellence in streaming and television, the AAFCA TV Honors will take place August 27 at Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica.

