Jennifer Hudson shares inspiring message 20 years after 'American Idol' elimination

Jennifer Hudson is sharing a reminder to "never give up on your dreams" on the 20th anniversary of her American Idol elimination.

The 42-year-old singer, who has gone on to be one of the most celebrated voices of her generation, came in seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series, which Fantasia Barrino would go on to win.

"On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby!!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show," she wrote on Sunday.

Hudson then told her followers to "never give up on your dreams," adding, "If I can do it, so can u!"

"If it's not worth working hard for, it's not worth it at all!" she continued. "Remember nobody knows your potential the way you do. Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going!!!"

Hudson won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007 for her role in the film Dreamgirls, going on to win Grammys for Best R&B Album in 2009 for her self-titled debut album, as well as a Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple in 2017.

In 2021, she won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding interactive media for a daytime program for Baba Yaga and clinched her Tony in 2022 as a producer on A Strange Loop when it won Best Musical, making her an EGOT winner.

