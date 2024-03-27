Jhené Aiko's heading out for first headlining tour in five years

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jhené Aiko has gathered a few of her R&B peers for her first headlining tour in five years. She's taking Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé along with her on The Magic Hour Tour, which is slated to make its way across North America starting June 19.

Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, Boston's TD Garden, Houston's Toyota Center and Brooklyn's Barclays Center are among the 26 arenas on the schedule.

Tickets for The Magic Hour Tour will go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time at jheneaiko.com.

Fans hoping to see Jhené sooner can check her out at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April.

