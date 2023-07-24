John Legend launches skin care line for "people with melanin-rich skin"

John Legend is a man of many talents: he can sing, write songs, play the piano and act. One thing the Grammy winner hadn't done yet was dip into the skin care world — but that all changed with the recent launch of his brand Loved 01.

He told Extra he created the line with Black people in mind after realizing the lack of skin care brands with "products targeted to people with melanin-rich skin."

"We decided this should exist in the world," the singer said.

Speaking of the product's price points, Legend said, "We sell everything for $15 or less. We wanted to make good, really thoughtful skincare available for everybody at a price they could afford."

As someone who sets aside time for skin care "in the morning and the night," Legend dished on his favorite Loved 01 product: the all-important moisturizer because it's just "so good."

As to the brand's mantra, Legend said, "The vibe is that you have to take care of yourself, love yourself, and share it with the ones you love."

Fans can check out the items at Legend's pop-up store July 21 through August 6 at Los Angeles' Westfield Century City Mall.

Loved 01 is available for purchase on the brand's official website, and at CVS and Walmart.

