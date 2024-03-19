Jon Batiste headed to Radio City Music Hall for 'The Greatest Show on Earth'

Jon Batiste takes over New York's Beacon Theatre on March 19 as part his sold-out trek, the Uneasy Tour: Purifying The Airwaves For The People, but he's already planned his return to the Big Apple.

The Grammy winner will head to Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, September 7, for Jon Batiste at Radio City – The Greatest Show on Earth.

“Along with my massive band and several surprise special guests, we will take the audience on the MOST joyous and profound musical journey on Earth," Batiste shares on what to expect from the September show. "From the bayou, to the church, the juke joint, the rodeo, the symphony, the Motherland and beyond—this will be THE essential end of summer night."

He continues, "Seeing the Uneasy Tour sell out so quickly was both humbling and exhilarating and I’m thrilled to have another opportunity to share a night of electrifying music with fans in New York at the iconic Radio City Music Hall."

Tickets for Jon Batiste at Radio City – The Greatest Show on Earth go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on jonbatiste.com.

