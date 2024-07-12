JT previews 'The City Cinderella Documentary'

JT's forthcoming mixtape City Cinderella will not only be supported with a tour, but also a documentary.

A teaser for The City Cinderella Documentary was shared Thursday, featuring clips of JT following her prison release, onstage as part of the City Girls and more.

“The person you thought you knew – that shit was all a lie,” she says in the preview. “Everything that I been through, I just always overcome every obstacle. And I just had hoped, hoped, hoped that I get a second chance at music. This is a new chapter for me and I really, really, really wanna show the world who I am.”

The documentary is slated to drop July 17, with advance screenings taking place July 15. Juvies aka JT's fans must presave City Cinderella for a chance to go to those screenings.

Then, on July 19, her debut solo mixtape will drop. "7/19 can't come fast enough. I remember taking a chance, saying 'City Cinderella Coming Soon,' Now, look at us," JT wrote on the social platform X.

The tour starts Aug. 20 in Kansas City.

