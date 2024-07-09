JT supporting 'City Cinderella' mixtape with upcoming tour

With her City Cinderella mixtape arriving July 19, JT has decided to go on tour.

She'll embark on the City Cinderella tour Aug. 20 in Kansas City's Uptown Theater and will traverse through the U.S. for about a month before wrapping Sept. 22 at The Novo in LA. Other cities on the trek include Chicago, Philadelphia, Memphis, New York, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston.

"16 new songs to choose from to kick ya'll a** on rap cam!!" writes JT, who has brought fans onstage during previous shows to rap the lyrics to her songs.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. They can be purchased at citycinderellatour.com.

