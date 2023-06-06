The City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson, Councilman Reggie Leon and Councilman Robert Stephens, III are proud to announce the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration, a community-wide event that honors excellence among Black Service Organizations and will showcases outstanding local talent. Dubbed in 2021 as one of the largest and best Juneteenth celebrations in the country by Essence.com, the Juneteenth: Park-in & Party - We are One event will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens with the special headliner to be announced.

Juneteenth is an important day in American history. It commemorates the day when the last enslaved people in America were notified of their freedom on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and it is an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the black community.

Over the past two years, this event has consistently attracted upwards of 4,000 attendees from the community and surrounding South Florida cities. Juneteenth represents strength and resilience, while it also highlights the rich culture, talents and accomplishments of black people from all over. This year’s event will feature live music, food and merchandise vendors, spoken word performances, and more.

The Miami Gardens Juneteenth Celebration will not only be a time to celebrate freedom, but also to recognize the impactful contributions that black professional service organizations have made to the progress of our communities throughout this nation. Their work is interwoven into the fabric of the health, education, housing, employment and business initiatives that have yielded positive results among men, women and children of all ages. These organizations serve as shining examples of excellence in service and achievement and will receive the 3rd Annual Juneteenth “We Are One” Award.

When reflecting on the significance of celebrating Juneteenth, Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson reiterated the words of Coretta Scott King, “Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation.”

The City of Miami Gardens encourages the community to participate in this celebration as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a brighter future for all.

