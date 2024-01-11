K Camp reveals track list for new album, 'Float 2 London'

K Camp will soon deliver a new album called Float 2 London. Ahead of its release Friday, January 12, he unveiled the track list.

His latest musical effort will include 18 songs with features from Fredo Bang, Vory, Hunxho and others.

"What feature you most excited for??" K Camp asked of fans when sharing the song list on Instagram.

Float 2 London seems to be an extension of 2021's Float, released through the rapper's RARE Sound music and lifestyle collective.

The new album follows his most recent project, Spin the Block, a six-song EP that was the focus of a multi-city tour last year.

Check out the full Float 2 London track list:

1. "F2L (Intro)"

2. "Chosen One"

3. "Young & Free"

4. "Dead Wrong"

5. "Over & Over"

6. "Spend that Bag" ft. SleazyWorld Go

7. "305"

8. "Love in the Middle" ft. TheArti$t

9. "Last Forever/Honda Accord" ft. Hunxho

10. "Shrooms on my A**"

11. "Chemistry"

12. "Nobody Perfect (Interlude)"

13. Best Friend ft. Seddy Hendrinx

14. "Lost Soul" ft. Fredo Bang

15. "Richard Milli"

16. "Treat me like a God" ft. Vory

17. "My Flowers" ft. NoCap

18. "Spin the Block"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.