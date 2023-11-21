K Camp shares health update after undergoing throat surgery

K Camp says he's on the road to recovery after undergoing throat surgery.

"Surgery went well," he captioned an update post Monday night. "Truly appreciate all the love everybody showed."

The rapper said that although he's unable to talk post-operation, he's "still hustling."

Along with giving fans a glimpse of the pre and post surgery process, K Camp promised to drop a new song called "War" if his Instagram followers showed support in the comments section.

The health update comes a week after K Camp's surgery announcement, where he revealed he'd developed a polyp — an abnormal tissue growth — as a result of a rupture in his vocal cords.

"I did a lot of straining on my vocals this year," he said. "Pray that it's nothing that going to change nothing as far as me musically or my career, so stay tuned."

