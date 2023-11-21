K Camp shares health update after undergoing throat surgery

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

K Camp says he's on the road to recovery after undergoing throat surgery.

"Surgery went well," he captioned an update post Monday night. "Truly appreciate all the love everybody showed."

The rapper said that although he's unable to talk post-operation, he's "still hustling."

Along with giving fans a glimpse of the pre and post surgery process, K Camp promised to drop a new song called "War" if his Instagram followers showed support in the comments section.

The health update comes a week after K Camp's surgery announcement, where he revealed he'd developed a polyp — an abnormal tissue growth — as a result of a rupture in his vocal cords.

"I did a lot of straining on my vocals this year," he said. "Pray that it's nothing that going to change nothing as far as me musically or my career, so stay tuned."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!