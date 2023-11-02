K Camp teases new project "Young and Free"

K Camp has been on a roll with new music lately and, after announcing an upcoming project, he's showing no signs of slowing down.

On Thursday, the "Comfortable" rapper instructed fans on Instagram to head to the link in his bio in order to presave his upcoming release, "Young and Free."

While it's unclear if the project is an entire album or simply a single, K Camp did reveal a release date of Friday, November 3.

"Young and Free" will be the latest music from the rapper, who recently dropped off his "My Flowers" freestyle, as well as the song "Family Tree."

Based on the caption shared alongside a clip of the "Family Tree" video, fans are assuming — and hoping — the rapper will deliver a full collection.

"Vibes to hold y'all over until it's time," he wrote.

Earlier this month, K Camp shared a meme to Instagram of a seemingly photoshopped sign that reads, "Just drop the f****** album K Camp."

"Anybody want a new album from float?" he captioned that post.

