K. Michelle's final R&B album, 'I'm the Problem,' coming this month

K. Michelle is set to release her sixth and final R&B album, I'm the Problem, on September 22.



The album features the new single "Blame Yourself," out Friday, as well as previous singles "You," "Wherever the D May Land" and her first #1 Adult R&B single, "Scooch."



Back in 2022, K. Michelle announced she'd be transitioning into country music; I'm the Problem will also include her first official solo country single, "Tennessee," as a bonus track. The song is an homage to country legend Dolly Parton.



Here is the I'm the Problem track list:



"A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 1"

"Memphis in Me"

"No Pain"

"Blame Yourself"

"Love Language"

"You"

"A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 2"

"Big Deal"

"WTDML"

"Hurt S***"

"I Cheat"

"Only One"

"Gangsta in Me"

"A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 3"

"This Man"

"Scooch"

"God Knew"

"Same Damn Show"

"Tennessee" (Bonus Track)

