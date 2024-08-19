Kash Doll reveals house was targeted in home invasion

Kash Doll is a private person, but she let fans in on a recent situation in her life. The rapper revealed that her home was targeted in an attempted robbery that eventually resulted in a shoot-out with the father of her children.

"I've been violated bad. Since I've been in Detroit, I guess people was looking at my Story and they see that I'm not home. And they found that this was the best opportunity to run inside of my house and get all of my Birkin bags in Atlanta," Kash began, before noting that all the robbers were caught.

"They got into a shootout with my child's father, and the police got all of them. We ain't took no L," she continued. "It's a celebration, but it's also sad that it's Black people that's just running inside of people's homes trying to take their things. What if my kids was there, what if my sister was there, what if my mom was there? What if he was there asleep and y'all caught him sleeping? They came in with guns!"

Kash also called out her community leader for telling a news outlet her home was a drug house. "I stay in a nice neighborhood, you know, where I'm the only Black person on my block and the youngest person on my block," she said. "And this man had the audacity to go to the news. He went to the news and told them that my house is a drug house."

"The sacrifices I make, how hard I work, everything that I do for you to just associate me with drugs just because I'm young, Black, and successful," she wrote. She then requested The Shade Room share her reaction so people know why she's so successful.

