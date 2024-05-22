Kaytranada releasing third album on June 7

Jivi Emir

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kaytranada's gearing for the release of his third album, Timeless. The follow-up to his 2019 Grammy Award-winning project, Bubba, boasts 21 songs, including previous single "Stuntin" and a new version of his 2023 single "Lover/Friend" featuring Rochelle Jordan.

Also on the album are Anderson .Paak, Childish Gambino, Don ToliverSiR and Tinashe, among others. Fans will also be blessed with four bonus tracks, each with a guest artist on the song.

Thundercat is on "Wasted Words," "Snap My Finger" features PinkPantheress, Channel Tres appears on "Stuntin" and Mariah The Scientist is on "Out of Luck."

Timeless arrives June 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!