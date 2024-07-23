Kehlani announces Crash World Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kehlani is supporting their new album, Crash, with a world tour announced on Tuesday that will make its way to 31 cities.

Starting Sept. 4 in Minneapolis, Keh will perform songs from the record, including the previously released "After Hours." They will then make stops in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more, before the tour's final date: Nov. 2 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

A Citi presale will kick the ticket sales off Tuesday. Additional presales will follow and then the general sale will begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Flo and Anycia will be open for Kehlani as special guests.

