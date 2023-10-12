Keke Palmer launches new eyewear collection with Zenni Optical

Keke Palmer has unleashed her latest eyewear collection with Zenni Optical, the "Nostalgic Grace" collection.

"Retro is back, baby," the Emmy-award winning actress and musician captioned an Instagram post of her rocking the frames. "Get your groove on with the new Keke x @ZenniOptical drop."

Keke's newest collection is a stylish ode to vintage fashion with a fresh and modern twist, embodying the sentiments of changing seasons, making it ideal for fall and winter, per the press release. The lineup features 91 frames, each brimming with playfulness, elegance, and unwavering confidence, with prices starting at just $6.95.

These unique frames are exclusively available on Zenni.com and are part of the ongoing "Find Your Frame of Mind" campaign, inspired by Keke Palmer's spirit, mood, and style. All frames can be customized with prescriptions or ordered as sunglasses.

The "Nostalgic Grace" collection follows the previous mood releases, "Board Certified" and "Summer Love," which embodied boardroom sophistication and summer vibrancy, respectively. Another phase of the campaign will launch later in the fall.

