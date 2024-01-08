Keke Palmer makes history at the Creative Arts Emmys

Keke Palmer wears many hats, one of which earned her an Emmy. The multihyphenate's role as host of NBC's Password was awarded with the Emmy for Outstanding Host For A Game Show at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday. The victory is a history-making one, marking Palmer as the first Black woman to be named a nominee and winner, and the first woman to win the award in 15 years. This is also the first time in half a century that a Password host has been nominated or taken home the winning trophy.

"Wow … I'm really just so thankful, I'm almost speechless. I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen, thank you to Jimmy Fallon, thanks to NBC," said Palmer while accepting her award. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "Couldn't do it without you @jimmyfallon! I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be apart of such a classic game show such as Password. It's a true honor, I won! I'm excited, BOOTS! Thank you to the @televisionacad."

Palmer's win comes as the Outstanding Host for a Game Show category, previously part of the Daytime Emmy Awards, made its debut at the Primetime Emmys, per Deadline. It adds another trophy to her awards collection, which also includes her 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for the Facebook Watch series Turnt Up With The Taylors.

