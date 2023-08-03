Keke Palmer announces Big Boss Tour set for fall

Keke Palmer is taking her talents on the road.

She'll be hitting the road with her Big Boss Tour which, according to the star, will "have a little bit of everything."

Her announcement video, shared to social media Wednesday, August 2, points to music being a huge part of the upcoming show. The short visual features a montage of Keke's recent public appearances, including her set at the 2023 Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C.

"For me, Broccoli City is just the beginning," she says in the clip.

After teasing the "big announcement" earlier this week, Keke revealed the eight-city show will kick off in Oakland on September 10 and wrap in Chicago on September 26.

For presale, general admission and VIP tickets to Keke's Big Boss Tour, visit Kekepalmer.com.

