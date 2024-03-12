Keke Palmer clarifies her retirement comments

No, Keke Palmer is not planning to retire any time soon.



The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate performer clarified comments she made in January when she said retirement was "around the corner."



"People took that literally, but I was thinking in like 20 years!" she tells People. "But also, what I will say is I meant a different type of 'slowing down.' I think there's a version of me that really wants to do more producing, that really wants to do more directing, that wants to do even more work, not only in front of the camera."

"I'll be still doing stuff, but I don't know if I'm going to always want to be doing three movies a year," she adds. "That's amazing. Thank god I am doing that. But I don't know if I always want to be doing it at that level or that way.”

Next up for Keke is hosting season 2 of the game show Password, which premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.