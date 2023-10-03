Kelly Rowland on how Nipsey Hussle inspired her parenting style

Kelly Rowland is opening up about raising her two sons.



The singer, who's mom to two-year-old Noah and eight-year-old Titan with husband Tim Weatherspoon, tells Kindred By PARENTS that she's been inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle to raise her boys "to have integrity."



"It's amazing to me that he would talk to his kids about making the right decision even when no one is watching. That was everything," she says. "Nobody knows how much, how hard you work, but you do it because you love it. I want them to be the kind of men who are proud of themselves. That's really important to me—being good decision-makers."



Nipsey, who was killed in 2019 at age 33, was dad to two children. He was vocal about the values he aimed to instill in his kids, including integrity, confidence and being a leader.



"I just want to get this right," Kelly says. "I want to really be a part of bringing some really amazing young men forth into the world. That was my only prayer. I don't know why I'm emotional, but my only prayer was to have really great young Black men in this world who were sure of themselves and didn't have to be told who they were."

