Kelly Rowland says she's proud of Jay-Z's Grammy speech: "His words ring so true"

Kelly Rowland is sticking beside Jay-Z.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight what she thought of Hov's Grammy's speech, during which he called out the Recording Academy for never awarding Beyoncé Album of the Year, Rowland said she's so proud.

"Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me," she said. "I couldn't be more proud of him."

In his almost 4-minute speech while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Jay-Z spoke about Black artists who attempted to boycott the show; the idea that some artists might feel "robbed" after awards were handed out; and contended it doesn't add up that his wife, Bey, the most decorated musician with 32 Grammy trophies, has never been awarded Album of the Year.

"I'm just really happy for a lot of things that he said," Rowland said. "I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took onstage."

Rowland echoes Jay-Z's sentiment, saying the Recording Academy should rethink the rules and find "new ways" to go about voting.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, whose Grammy total went up to 14 at this year's show, broke the record for the artist with the most AOTY Grammys after winning her fourth trophy in that category.

