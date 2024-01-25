Kelly Rowland takes center stage in trailer for Tyler Perry's legal thriller, 'Mea Culpa'

Kelly Rowland takes center stage in the first-look trailer for the new legal thriller from Tyler Perry, Mea Culpa.

In the two-minute clip, viewers get a glimpse of Rowland as Mea Harper, a defense attorney who, on a mission to make partner, takes on the case of man accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Scenes from the film, which debuts on Netflix February 23, show Harper and her client Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes) first communicating about the case, but later about a potential romantic relationship.

As revealed in the trailer, Rhodes' character is apparently a psychopath who might be looking to make Harper his next victim.

Mea Culpa was first announced in February 2023, with Netflix naming Perry as director, writer and producer. Rowland is also a producer on the film, along with Angi Bones and Will Areu.

The cast includes Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar and RonReaco Lee.

