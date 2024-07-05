Kendrick Lamar releases "Not Like Us" music video

Kendrick Lamar has dropped the official music video for what appears to be his most popular Drake diss track: "Not Like Us."

Directed by K. Dot and Dave Free, the video finds Kendrick dancing throughout various locations and with people including Tommy the Clown and his dancers, "Not Like Us" producer Mustard, a crowd that's rapping the track verbatim, and fiancée Whitney Alford and kids.

He's also seen hitting a piñata of an owl, the logo for Drake's OVO record label, and watching a live owl who appears to be locked in his cage. Free, who Drake alleged was the actual father of one of K. Dot's two kids, also makes an appearance in the clip, as did DeMar DeRozan and other stars from Compton.

"Not Like Us" dropped on May 4, following his previous Drake diss, "Meet the Grahams." The song peaked at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and now sits at #3. It was performed multiple times at Kendrick's Pop Out event, which his family also attended.

The video is available on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.