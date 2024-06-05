Kendrick Lamar headlining LA show on Juneteenth

Kendrick Lamar is celebrating Juneteenth with some of his fans: He'll be putting on a show at LA's Kia Forum with partners pgLang and Free Lunch. The Pop Out: Ken and Friends is set to take place on June 19 at 4 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT, with a Cash App presale taking place for card holders on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information can be found on Ticketmaster.com.

"pgLang & Free Lunch present THE POP OUT. See y'all Juneteenth. City is bac up, it's a must, WE OUTSIDE," read a joint post from Free Lunch and its CEO, Tim Hinshaw. Kendrick's tagged in the post; it'll be his first live show since his back-and-forth with Drake.

