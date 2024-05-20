Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" tops Spotify's Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of the Streaming Era

Kendrick Lamar's no stranger to #1s. Just days after his "Not Like Us" diss track hit the Hot 100, Spotify placed his track "Alright" atop their list of 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of the Streaming Era (2015 to the present).

The To Pimp A Butterfly cut, described as "social commentary that doubles as a club banger," was praised for its mention of police brutality and the hope it gave people, especially "as the Black Lives Matter movement grew in influence."

It's followed by Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" (#2), "God's Plan" by Drake (#3), Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" (#4) and Future's "March Madness" (#5).

Rounding out the top 10 are "Bad and Boujee" by Migos at #6, Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" at #7, "Mo Bamba" by Sheck Wes coming in at #8, and Pop Smoke's "Dior" and Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" in the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

The full Spotify list can be found at newsroom.spotify.com.

