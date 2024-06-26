Kevin Hart addresses being tired in viral clip featuring Usher and Latto

Kevin Hart is adding more context to a clip that was previously shared on social media. In it, he's at a club with Latto and Usher, but he appears to be tired.

"That moment was a real moment. Both of them are amazing people," Kevin says in an interview with Complex. "Usher's a really close friend of mine, and he told me we were going to a little lounge atmosphere, which is my vibe. I don't mind. But we ended up being at what I would consider to be a club."

Though he makes it clear he has "nothing against the club," he says he "was ready to take my a** home."

"My fear is just looking like the old guy in the club. I never want people to look up and go, ‘Why is he here?’ That to me, that's aggressive. ‘Oh God, you see Kevin over there in the corner? Why is he here? It's 21, 22 night. Why did he come?’" Kevin says. "Bumping into my kids' friends from school, that's just aggressive. I don't need those problems. I'll take my a** home and be happy."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.