Kevin Hart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced on Wednesday that it will present the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Kevin Hart.

The presentation will take place at a gala event on March 24 in Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center Concert Hall and will see Kevin joining the ranks of previous Twain Prize winners, including stand-up legends like Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle.

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement, "For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives."

She added, "An accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center, expressing the organization's "gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture."

For his part, Kev enthused, "I've been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal."

Hart said, "Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life" and expressed his gratitude to the Kennedy Center "for recognizing my voice and impact on culture."

Kevin closed with, "I can't wait to celebrate!"

Special guests honoring Kevin, as well as broadcast details for the ceremony, will be announced at a later date.

