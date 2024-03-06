Kid Cudi announces INSANO world tour

Kid Cudi is gearing up to travel the globe with his INSANO world tour.



The rapper announced Wednesday that he'll be touring North America, U.K. and Europe starting this summer. He'll play 43 shows, kicking off in Austin, Texas, on June 28. His North American dates wrap on August 30 in LA, and then, he heads to the U.K. and Europe in February 2025.



Pusha T will be supporting him on tour, along with Jaden and EARTHGANG in select cities.



Presales begin Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. local time in North America and Wednesday, March 13, 10 a.m. local time in the U.K. and Europe. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time at www.insanotour.com.



Kid Cudi's ninth studio album, INSANO, came out in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.