Killer Mike to perform new arrangements of 'Michael' ﻿with help from National Symphony Orchestra

Killer Mike is the next artist to collaborate with the National Symphony Orchestra. He and The Mighty Midnight Revival will take the stage at Kennedy Center Concert Hall on May 21 to perform new arrangements from his Grammy-winning album, Michael, led by principal New York Pops conductor Steven Reineke.

Killer Mike joins a list of artists from different genres who have teamed up with the National Symphony Orchestra, including Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell and Maxwell, who sold out four consecutive nights at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Mike's performance will be the orchestra's first self-produced concert with a rapper since Common took the stage in 2017.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Kennedy Center box office and online at kennedy-center.org, with phone options available, as well.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.