Killer Mike releases "Humble Me" fresh off Album of the Year win at BET Awards 2024

Killer Mike has released a new song in which he discusses his arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards. He dropped "Humble Me" and its video after winning Album of the Year for Michael at the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday.

The track begins with a clip of Muhammad Ali talking about humility. Later, he recalls how things went down the night of his arrest.

“I won at the Grammys/ For spitting my grammar/ Did that for Atlanta/ Swept up like a janitor/ Got sent to the slammer/ Treat me like an animal or some kind of Hannibal,” Mike raps.

He goes on, saying he tapped into his faith to get him through.

“I had to quiet my mind, I prayed and I prayed and I prayed/ The liars were lying their lies/ I kept on just keeping my faith," he continues. "The Devil put me on this whipping post/ The Lord did not lie on there with me/ So I went to sleep as free as can be and the next day my son got a kidney.”

Mike had also addressed the arrest at the BET Awards, which happened to take place at the same venue: Peacock Theater.

"Technically, I was not supposed to be here," he said. "I was put in handcuffs and I was marched out of this building. But I wanna tell you, look at God because I'm back, baby. I'm back."

“I wanna tell Black people that it’s because of BET I’m back, not ’cause of no white person," Mike continued. "A Black man runs this business, a Black company puts this show on, and they got my Black a** back in here. Thank you.”

