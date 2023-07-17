King Combs, A Boogie & Fabolous link up in New York for "Flyest in the City"

It's a New York link up in King Combs' latest song and music video, "Flyest in the City."

Combs tapped fellow New Yorkers A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Fabolous for the new track, which also features vocals by Jeremih.

Paying homage to his home state, Combs in seen riding around the streets of New York City in the official video, with his love interest, model India Love.

Combs' dad, Diddy, also makes a video appearance, singing, rapping and ad-libbing alongside his son to the sampled beat of the 1995 Bad Boy-produced "Can't You See" by Total featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

"Flyest in the City" is the lead single off C3, King Combs' 4-track EP with features by Swae Lee and Yung Miami.

