'Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story', a three-part docuseries airing on Peacock in February

By Jamia Pugh

Peacock has announced a three-part docuseries on the life and career of iconic hip-hop group Run DMC.

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story will chronicle the pioneering rap group, taking viewers back to the 1980s when members Joseph "Rev Run" SimmonsDarryl "DMC" McDaniels and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell introduced their one-of-a-kind sound.

By way of exclusive interviews, the series will include appearances from fellow hip-hop greats Ice CubeLL Cool JQuestloveIce-TDoug E. Fresh and MC Lyte.

"I am very happy that the world is going to see our great story," executive producer Rev Run says. "I started out as a young DJ Run and ended up impacting the world with my group Run DMC. I am blessed to have been on this amazing journey."

DMC, who also serves as executive producer, adds, "This documentary series will reach, teach and educate people on the Run DMC dynamic."

A first-look trailer, released today on Peacock's YouTube, gives a glimpse of the story Run DMC will tell of their innovative hip-hop career and sound.

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story premieres on February 1, the first day of Black History Month.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

