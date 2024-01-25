Kirk Franklin, Robert Glasper, Jordin Sparks to perform at Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jamia Pugh

Kirk FranklinRobert Glasper and renowned music director Adam Blackstone have been announced as performers for the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Jordin Sparks and beloved drummer Sheila E. will kick off the show, which streams live a few hours ahead of the actual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, with an opening number alongside J. Ivy, Larkin Poe and Pentatonix.

Recording Academy Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam and R&B singer Patti Austin will help to hand out first awards during the day.

Most of the Premiere Ceremony performers and presenters are nominated for Grammy Awards. Franklin is up for Best Gospel Performance, Glasper for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Blackstone for Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Instrumental Album, and Sparks for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance.

Rock artist Justin Tranter will host the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, streaming at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Recording Academy's YouTube and live.Grammy.com, followed by the 66th Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!