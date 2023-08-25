Kirk Franklin wants everyone to "Try Love" in upbeat new song

Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records

By Jamia Pugh

Kirk Franklin has returned with a fresh new song, "Try Love," the second single off his upcoming album, Father's Day. 

Written and produced by the Grammy-winning gospel singer, Franklin encourages listeners to choose peace and love when faced with life's many challenges.

The accompanying music video, which premiered alongside the track's release on August 25, reflects the theme of the song by showing people of different races, ages and backgrounds coming together in an effort to show love.

"Try Love" follows the album's lead single, "All Things," which debuted in May.

Father's Day is expected to arrive on October 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

