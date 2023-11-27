Kirk Franklin announces 2024 Exodus Music & Arts Festival

Courtesy of Live Nation Urban

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Gospel artists will unite for another iteration of Kirk Franklin's Exodus Music & Arts Festival this spring. The festival will return to Dallas' The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory May 25-26, continuing its goal of spotlighting gospel music, its culture and its superstars.

So far, Kirk will double as host and headlining performer; other announcements will be made at a later time.

Tickets for the Exodus festival will go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. CT via exodusmusicfest.com.

This year will mark the fourth iteration of the event, which saw performances from the likes of Yolanda AdamsTasha Cobbs LeonardTamela Mann and Natalie Grant last year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

