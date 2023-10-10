Kirk Franklin honored with own day in Georgia

Congratulations are in order for Kirk Franklin, who has been honored with his own day in DeKalb County, Georgia.

He accepted a plaque at a dedication ceremony on Monday, October 9, during his free pop-up concert at Atlanta's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

After, Franklin shared video of the event to his Instagram Story, which shows him performing one of his songs and participating in a meet-and-greet with fans.

The special recognition comes just a few days after the gospel legend dropped off his latest album, Father's Day, his first studio project in four years, with features from Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore, Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr.

