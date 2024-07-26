Lady Gaga says she wanted her Olympics performance to "warm the heart of France"

After her performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lady Gaga posted an essay on Instagram talking about the inspiration behind the number.

Gaga sang "Mon Truc en Plumes," made famous in 1961 by Zizi Jeanmaire, and she wrote that she was humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing "such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre."

"Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music," she continued. "I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris."

She said some of the black, pink and white feathered pieces were rented from Le Lido archives, "a real French cabaret theater. We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers."

She added, "I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills—I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s [sic] French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out!

Gaga concluded by thanking France "for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you—it’s a gift I’ll never forget!"

She added, "Congratulations to all the athletes who are competing in this year’s Olympic Games! It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on!!"

