Latto announces the Sugar Honey Iced Tea tour

Latto's going on tour to support her recently released third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Her first headlining North American run, titled the Sugar Honey Iced Tea tour, will see her travel through 22 cities starting in October. The first show will take place Oct. 25 at Yuengling Center in Tampa, with shows in Nashville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C., closing out the month. Latto will then make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Vegas and other cities before wrapping things up Dec. 7 in Denver. Mariah the Scientist will join the Atlanta rapper, while Karrahbooo will serve as special guest.

Citi presales for tickets start Wednesday, with additional presales happening throughout the week. The general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time via BigLatto.com.

